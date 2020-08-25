Oyster Point of View, August 22 – September 20, at the Oyster Point Hotel, 146 Bodman Place, Red Bank

Meet the Artists Sunday, September 13, 4:00 – 6:00 pm

at the Oyster Point Hotel, 146 Bodman Place, Red Bank

Marilyn Baldi, Tinton Falls, photography; Barbara John Calvo, Oceanport, watercolor; Lucy Campanella, Shrewsbury, acrylic; Marino Cirillo, Red Bank, photography; Vicky Culver, Howell, photo collage; Ben DeMarco, Chester, laminated photography; Marilyn Fahrer, Marlboro , acrylic; Frank Gelormini, Eatontown, Polaroid; MaryAnn Goodwin, Middletown, watercolor; Guido Guazzoni, Wayside, oil; George Hess, Red Bank, oil; David Levy, Shrewsbury, acrylic; Annette Margulies, Long Branch, acrylic; Valerie Morone, Brick, oil; Joan Myers, Long Branch, photography; David Ramirez, Aberdeen; oil; Mark Reuter, Shrewsbury, pen & ink on Canvas; Barbara Russo, Middletown; collage; Mark Schwartz, Wayside, photography; MaryLou Shipman, Ocean Grove, watercolor; Peter Smejkal, Berkley Heights, photography; Yelena Snovsky, Morganville, oil; Jackie St. Angel, Middletown, watercolor; Robert Stetz, Farmingdale, watercolor; Leona Tenebruso-Shultes, Lincroft, acrylic; and Nicole Vilardo, Rutherford, acrylic.

Visit guildofcreativeart.org to view past, current and future

“Art Galleries Online” Exhibits

https://guildofcreativeart.org/art-galleries-online

Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702

Contact Vicky Culver 732-741-1441 email: guildofcreativeart@verizon.net www.guildofcreativeart.org