Drive-in movie nights in Ocean Twp gets rave reviews

By Patty Booth O’Neill

It’s been generations since anyone has been to a drive-in movie, but thanks to COVID-19, and Mayor Chris Siciliano and Council, kids in Ocean Twp. can now say they know what a drive in is.

“I came up with the idea back in March,” Mayor Siciliano said. “I refer to it as our Break the Anxiety Lock down reliever.” He said he was wondering what could be done for people to do together but still keep their distance.

The first free movie shown in the park compliments of Mayor and Council and the Recreation Dept., was The Lion King. Sound was pumped in through a designated radio station and there was no getting out of your car.

So with Mayor and Council including Deputy Mayor John P. Napolitani, Councilmen Robert V. Acerra and David Fisher, and Councilwoman Margie Donlon, directing traffic and guiding cars to delineated parking spots, the field was filled within minutes.

The night was a huge success.

Three months and five movies later on September 1, to the delight of hundreds of kids and their families, Ocean presented Frozen II to another packed Palaia Park.

This time though, still maintaining social distance families were allowed to enjoy the movie outside their vehicles. If they went outside of their designated sport, facemasks were mandatory.

There was a lot of tailgating while dining, relaxing on lawn chairs and blankets some even on top of cars. The sound track was blasted through loudspeakers situated around the field and there was a second movie screen set up half way down the field for cars towards the rear.

The success over the months with movies and concerts was encouraging for Mayor Siciliano – a bright spot in dark times.

“Since we didn’t have the Fourth of July or the Italian Festival this year we took that money and bought a 25’ by 35’ movie screen,” Siciliano said.

Ocean also holds concerts in the park for $15 per car, another event to look forward to.

Movies are free but you must be preregistered online to attend. Events are announced on the town’s website and Facebook, first come, first serve.

“I want to keep doing these outdoor movies. I want to keep going this year and continue it again next year,” the Mayor said. “COVID or no COVID.”