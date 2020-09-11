Food pantries feeding families in Long Branch area

Food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries in Long Branch area supports the community.

First Baptist Pantry

Long Branch, NJ 07740

732.229.1453

Meal at Noon Second Baptist Church, Liberty Street

Long Branch, NJ 07740

732.456.0963

St. Brigid’s Pantry at St. James’ Church

Long Branch, NJ 07740

732.222.1411

St. Luke’s United Methodist Pantry

Long Branch, NJ 07740

732.222.1341

Reformation Community Food Pantry

West Long Branch, NJ – 07764, 732-229-9180

Pantry hours: Tuesdays 7:30pm – 8:30pm Saturday 8:30am and 10:00amWe also offer the Community Clothes Closet on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month from 8:30am – 10:00am.