Food pantries feeding families in Long Branch area

Food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries in Long Branch area supports the community.

United Methodist Church on Atlantic Ave, Long Branch is another location for families to pick up food. Many volunteers joined Maria Novoa Jones, Patricia Walsh and Pastor Federico Quezado.

First Baptist Pantry
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732.229.1453

Meal at Noon Second Baptist Church, Liberty Street
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732.456.0963

St. Brigid’s Pantry at St. James’ Church
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732.222.1411

St. Luke’s United Methodist Pantry
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732.222.1341

Reformation Community Food Pantry

West Long Branch, NJ – 07764, 732-229-9180

Pantry hours: Tuesdays 7:30pm – 8:30pm Saturday 8:30am and 10:00amWe also offer the Community Clothes Closet on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month from 8:30am – 10:00am.