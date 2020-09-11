Food pantries feeding families in Long Branch area

Food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries in Long Branch area supports the community.
First Baptist Pantry
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732.229.1453
Meal at Noon Second Baptist Church, Liberty Street
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732.456.0963
St. Brigid’s Pantry at St. James’ Church
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732.222.1411
St. Luke’s United Methodist Pantry
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732.222.1341
Reformation Community Food Pantry
West Long Branch, NJ – 07764, 732-229-9180
Pantry hours: Tuesdays 7:30pm – 8:30pm Saturday 8:30am and 10:00amWe also offer the Community Clothes Closet on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month from 8:30am – 10:00am.