‘Drive Thru Job Fair’ set for Oct.15

LINCROFT – The Central Jersey “Drive Thru Job Fair” is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Brookdale Community College Parking Lot 7, 765 Newman Spring Road.

The Drive Thru Job Fair is a first of its kind event sponsored by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, in collaboration with the County’s Workforce Development Board as well as Middlesex and Ocean Counties.

“The first-ever Drive Thru Job Fair is a unique way for jobseekers to search for employment in Monmouth County and surrounding areas,” said Freeholder Patrick Impreveduto, liaison to the Monmouth County Workforce Development Board. “This free event will benefit jobseekers and safely connect them with potential employers. Employers will not be in attendance due to the health pandemic, but the Workforce Development Board will distribute booklets to jobseekers, which will contain a compilation of flyers from potential employers in the region.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participating employers will not be attending in-person. Employers will submit flyers advising jobs that are available, description of the job and how to reach their company. The Workforce Development Board will organize the flyers of potential job opportunities and provide jobseekers with a uniform packet that will be distributed during the Drive Thru Job Fair.

“In Monmouth County alone, more than 93,000 residents have filed for unemployment since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the upcoming job fair, the Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Workforce Development Board have recently launched Skill Up Monmouth, which is an online training program,” said Freeholder Impreveduto. “This program is a great way for Monmouth County residents to freshen up their skills or learn new job skills. Online courses are available free to Monmouth County residents only.”

Jobseekers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850, ext. 2525 or email christine.dykeman@dol.nj.gov.