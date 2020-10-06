Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Mocha is a lovely 8 year old lady who came to us as a stray. We located her owner but they decided to just surrender her instead of coming in to get her.

Mocha is a mellow girl who enjoys walks and rolling around in the grass on her back. She was reported to be house trained in her previous home and also does not like cats.

We don’t know how Mocha is with other dogs yet but it is possible that she’d prefer to be the queen of her castle.

LONG BRANCH B.O.E. - Reelect Brown, Perez, Zambrano

It looks like she wasn’t spoiled much in her last home so we hope her next home will treat her with all the love in the world.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Hi, big human, I’m Lil Momma! I lived with three other cats until my owner tragically passed away. No one in the family was able to rehome us, so we all came to the MCSPCA to find new families. I would absolutely love for YOU to be my new family!

After losing my owner and home, you can imagine that I might seem a little shy at first. Like many cats and people, I just need some love in my life again! I really like having visitors who will get to know me and see what a mush I’ll become with lots of petting! I will do best in a quiet, adults-only home where there is lots of love and relaxation to enjoy. I may be grown up but I’ll still enjoy some playtime too!

I am 6 years young. I lived with cats before so I could again if they’re equally mellow and laidback, and I’m okay being the only cat too. Take me home and your Lil Momma will never have to worry again!

ue to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org