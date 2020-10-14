Monmouth County has 80 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Oct. 14, there are 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

 

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Thursday, Oct. 15 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to noon at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

Cranbury Design Center for virtual kitchen and bathroom design

The Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) has administered 3,233 tests, with 70 positive results, as part of the County’s COVID-19 Free Testing Program, which began on Wednesday, July 22, at locations in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank. MCHD is conducting contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Oct 13-Oct
Aberdeen: 294 294
Allenhurst: 26 26
Allentown: 17 17
Asbury Park: 377 373
Atlantic Highlands: 52 52
Avon-by-the-Sea: 26 26
Belmar: 72 70
Bradley Beach: 80 80
Brielle: 88 87
Colts Neck: 149 146
Deal: 93 93
Eatontown: 396 389
Englishtown: 60 60
Fair Haven: 64 64
Farmingdale: 20 20
Freehold Borough: 496 496
Freehold Township: 876 872
Hazlet: 422 420
Highlands: 51 51
Holmdel: 344 343
Howell: 966 957
Interlaken: 12 11
Keansburg: 223 223
Keyport: 128 127
Lake Como: 34 34
Little Silver: 75 75
Loch Arbour: 6 6
Long Branch: 873 865
Manalapan: 767 760
Manasquan: 86 85
Marlboro: 700 698
Matawan: 261 261
Middletown: 1066 1062
Millstone Township: 140 139
Monmouth Beach: 40 40
Neptune City: 90 88
Neptune Township: 750 751
Ocean: 586 583
Oceanport: 94 94
Red Bank: 364 364
Roosevelt: 12 12
Rumson: 98 97
Sea Bright: 21 21
Sea Girt: 34 34
Shrewsbury Borough: 87 85
Shrewsbury Township: 16 16
Spring Lake: 43 43
Spring Lake Heights: 64 64
Tinton Falls: 305 303
Union Beach: 57 57
Upper Freehold: 96 92
Wall: 580 576
West Long Branch: 320 311
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.