Out & About in your neighborhood

Suzanne Fonseca was surprised by friends and relatives with a bridal shower on Saturday afternoon in front of her late grandmother's (Susie Santanello) home on Poole Ave.
Holding a yard sale during Long Branch’s yard sale weekend, are Paula Minnisch, Debbie Parnell, Jill Siciliano, and Joann Ceravolo.
“We are out here fixing the problems of the World” said Steve Levine on Saturday afternoon outside the WindMill in Ursula Plaza, North Long Branch. Dining, are Father Butler of St. Michael’s Church, Assistant Priest Father Nillo, who is also a Catholic Chaplain at Monmouth University and Doroth O’Hara, coordinator of volunteers at St. Michaels. Father Butler wanted people to know they offer a drive through mass, Saturdays and Sundays, and go to Stmichaelnj.com for more information. He then added “Let’s go Mets!” and was answered with some grumbling from Yankee fans.
Enjoying lunch at Richard’s Deli on Brighton Ave, West End, are Bobbi Vogt, Ocean Twp, Cathy Corciaon, Red Bank, Terese Capriglione, Monmouth Beach and Jackie Camaleri of Long Branch.
