Online surplus auction is October 24-27

Item sales will close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27



The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders recently announced that the 2020 Monmouth County fall surplus auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and continue through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“Monmouth County owns vehicles and equipment, which are no longer in use by the County,” said Freeholder Dominick DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance. “The online surplus auction for the County is a tremendous way to bring in revenue that will directly save taxpayers money.”

Surplus items from the County’s Fleet Services, Reclamation Center, Buildings and Grounds, Parks, Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office will be sold.

Items for sale may be inspected between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment at the Monmouth County Reclamation Center at 6000 Asbury Ave., Tinton Falls contact John Jackowski at 732-890-5191. To schedule an appointment at the Department of Public Works and Engineering Complex at 250 Center St., Freeholder contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290 ext. 7299. Facial mask coverings are required and all COVID-19 State Laws and Regulations will be adhered to while on County property.

For any questions, bidders may contact the Monmouth County Division of Fleet Services at 732-431-7830 for the representative, Dennis Szostek, at ext. 4891.

“Conducting the auction online allows for participants from other states to bid on our surplus,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “Having the auction online not only generates more bidders, but also helps cut back on staffing for set up and security, resulting in savings on labor costs.”

Successful bidders will be able to pick up their item or items between Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Nov. 6, except on weekends and holidays, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. by appointment only. Please contact:

Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290 ext. 7299 – for lot number series 200,300,400

John Jackowski at 732-890-5191 – for lot number series 600

Agent Neil Scully at 731-431-7160 ext. 2905 – for lot series 100

Successful bidders who do not pick up their items at the County’s Public Works Complex by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25.00 per business day, whichever is greater, until the merchandise is removed by the Buyer, for up to 10 business days.

The County began conducting online surplus property auctions in 2008. To date, the online auctions have netted more than $2 million for the County.

The auction will be conducted by the USGovBid/Auction Liquidation Services. A full list of the auction items, with pictures, descriptions and terms of sale, will be posted on Oct. 24 at www.usgovbid.com. All bidders must preregister with the auctioneer at www.govauctionlistservices.com.