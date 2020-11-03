Election 2020 done – Check

By Robin Martin – And aren’t we glad! Don’t know who is president since this is being written before election day results. I hope it was the Democrat and his running mate. The historic team with the first African-American woman on the ticket. Which begs the question, what took us so long?

Record-breaking early voting in America saw millions standing and waiting in lines determined to vote even during a pandemic. The pandemic that so far has killed over 200,000 Americans. Voters are risking their lives, their family’s health to vote. To vote is our civic duty to act and a right in our democracy.

Thank you to the poll workers and election officials on efforts to ensure all votes are counted.

And what group knows this better than any other, than African-Americans. We believed, gone are the days of voter suppression, at least the Supreme Court did when they decided against Shelby v. Holder.

Yet, for all of Harris County, TX, one ballot box. Georgia, the deletion of hundreds of thousands of registered voters, litigation to stop states from mailing absentee ballots to mitigate the virus and protect citizens. Florida, demanding fees from FORMER felons, given the right to vote in 2018 there, a metaphor for poll taxes a strategy used 100 years ago to prohibit African-Americans from voting in the Jim Crow states.

So, who won? Hopefully, it was the American people.





African American History

1981 – Thurman Milnet was elected mayor of Hartford, CT

1942 = William L. Dawson was elected to Congress. He supported the organizing the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters