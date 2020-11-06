Monmouth Civic Chorus Brings Joy to the World

Acclaimed Chorus Reimagines Beloved Annual Holiday Concert for 2020

Now in its 72nd season, the award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus does not part lightly with tradition. For decades, the highly acclaimed annual performance of Artistic Director Dr. Ryan James Brandau’s Christmas Suite has drawn crowds to the historic Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. At a moment when drawing crowds is simply not an option, the chorus will offer an innovative digital version of Monmouth County’s can’t-miss musical event of the holiday season.

MCC premieres Joy to the World: From Our Homes to Yours on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 4 p.m. As ever — but this year brought to you online — Dr. Brandau masterfully intertwines his stirring original settings of holiday favorites with traditional carols, poetry, and more, from Silent Night to Auld Lang Syne. The virtual chorus of more than 60 voices will be joined by celebrated baritone Kenneth Wasser.

In the spirit of the season, MCC will offer Joy to the World: From Our Homes to Yours free of charge. To register, email marketing@monmouthcivicchorus.org with the subject line, “Joy to the World.” To help defray our ongoing expenses, we welcome your tax-deductible donations at www.monmouthcivicchorus.org.

The chorus extends its deep gratitude to Mario Venancio of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices/Fox & Roach REALTORS®, the exclusive sponsor of this digital event; to the Grunin Foundation for generously providing the Zoom license that enables our weekly rehearsals; and to Monmouth Arts for their ongoing support.

This season, Monmouth Civic Chorus’ annual holiday concert is Close to Perfect, and Closer than Ever to Home. It won’t be Christmas without it.

Event Summary:

Event title: Joy to the World: From Our Homes to Yours

Event sponsor: Monmouth Civic Chorus

Date and time: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 4 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Tickets: Free event. Email marketing@monmouthcivicchorus.org with the subject line “Joy to the World” to register.

About Monmouth Civic Chorus: The Monmouth Civic Chorus has been called “near-flawless” (Asbury Park Press), “alive and evocative” (The Star-Ledger) and “superior” (Red Bank Green). The Chorus is the proud recipient of the 2008 ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, the 2010 Spinnaker Award for Arts and Culture from the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, and a third-place winner of the 2018-19 American Prize Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for the Performance of American Music.

About Ryan James Brandau: Artistic Director Ryan James Brandau has broad experience conducting a variety of choral and orchestral ensembles. In addition to his work with Monmouth Civic Chorus, he serves as Artistic Director of Princeton Pro Musica and Amor Artis, a chamber choir and orchestra in New York City. He has also served on the faculty of Westminster Choir College, where he has worked with the Symphonic Choir, which he has prepared for performances with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, and the New Jersey Symphony. He remains active as a choral arranger, composer, and clinician, whose arrangements and compositions have been featured by choral ensembles across the globe. Ryan received the Doctor of Musical Arts and Master of Music degrees from the Yale School of Music. Prior to pursuing graduate study in conducting, Ryan attended the University of Cambridge in the UK as a Gates Scholar, earning an M.Phil. in historical musicology. He received his B.A. in music, magna cum laude, from Princeton University.