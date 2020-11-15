Monmouth County has 233 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 14, there are 233 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|14-Nov
|13-Nov
|Aberdeen:
|417
|415
|Allenhurst:
|31
|31
|Allentown:
|21
|21
|Asbury Park:
|433
|428
|Atlantic Highlands:
|73
|71
|Avon-by-the-Sea:
|33
|33
|Belmar:
|93
|93
|Bradley Beach:
|98
|98
|Brielle:
|120
|119
|Colts Neck:
|218
|212
|Deal:
|123
|123
|Eatontown:
|495
|492
|Englishtown:
|76
|76
|Fair Haven:
|86
|84
|Farmingdale:
|21
|21
|Freehold Borough:
|557
|557
|Freehold Township:
|1021
|1012
|Hazlet:
|521
|517
|Highlands:
|68
|68
|Holmdel:
|406
|402
|Howell:
|1265
|1250
|Interlaken:
|20
|20
|Keansburg:
|264
|258
|Keyport:
|163
|162
|Lake Como:
|43
|42
|Little Silver:
|105
|105
|Loch Arbour:
|8
|8
|Long Branch:
|1137
|1119
|Manalapan:
|981
|964
|Manasquan:
|110
|110
|Marlboro:
|915
|898
|Matawan:
|336
|333
|Middletown:
|1329
|1308
|Millstone Township:
|173
|171
|Monmouth Beach:
|56
|54
|Neptune City:
|126
|125
|Neptune Township:
|885
|871
|Ocean:
|777
|765
|Oceanport:
|115
|114
|Red Bank:
|490
|475
|Roosevelt:
|13
|13
|Rumson:
|119
|118
|Sea Bright:
|28
|28
|Sea Girt:
|37
|35
|Shrewsbury Borough:
|106
|105
|Shrewsbury Township:
|23
|23
|Spring Lake:
|57
|56
|Spring Lake Heights:
|82
|80
|Tinton Falls:
|368
|367
|Union Beach:
|88
|88
|Upper Freehold:
|139
|138
|Wall:
|676
|669
|West Long Branch:
|435
|433
|Unknown:
|0
|0
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.