Monmouth County has 233 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Nov. 14, there are 233 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There is one new death being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

14-Nov 13-Nov
Aberdeen: 417 415
Allenhurst: 31 31
Allentown: 21 21
Asbury Park: 433 428
Atlantic Highlands: 73 71
Avon-by-the-Sea: 33 33
Belmar: 93 93
Bradley Beach: 98 98
Brielle: 120 119
Colts Neck: 218 212
Deal: 123 123
Eatontown: 495 492
Englishtown: 76 76
Fair Haven: 86 84
Farmingdale: 21 21
Freehold Borough: 557 557
Freehold Township: 1021 1012
Hazlet: 521 517
Highlands: 68 68
Holmdel: 406 402
Howell: 1265 1250
Interlaken: 20 20
Keansburg: 264 258
Keyport: 163 162
Lake Como: 43 42
Little Silver: 105 105
Loch Arbour: 8 8
Long Branch: 1137 1119
Manalapan: 981 964
Manasquan: 110 110
Marlboro: 915 898
Matawan: 336 333
Middletown: 1329 1308
Millstone Township: 173 171
Monmouth Beach: 56 54
Neptune City: 126 125
Neptune Township: 885 871
Ocean: 777 765
Oceanport: 115 114
Red Bank: 490 475
Roosevelt: 13 13
Rumson: 119 118
Sea Bright: 28 28
Sea Girt: 37 35
Shrewsbury Borough: 106 105
Shrewsbury Township: 23 23
Spring Lake: 57 56
Spring Lake Heights: 82 80
Tinton Falls: 368 367
Union Beach: 88 88
Upper Freehold: 139 138
Wall: 676 669
West Long Branch: 435 433
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.