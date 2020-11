It’s begining to look a lot like…

Christmas trees are now being sold at Paul’s Trees next to the Long Branch Poultry Farm on Branchport Ave. (Used to be next to Dunkin Donuts on Hwy 36 in West Long Branch.) They carry everything for the holidays from wreaths, grave blankets to trees.

There to help you make a choice, are Craig Dudsak, Monmouth Beach, Susan Morgano from Paul’s Trees and Isabel Learas of Monmouth Beach.