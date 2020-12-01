Monmouth County has 309 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Dec. 1, there are 309 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The Freeholders and the Monmouth County Health Department are urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Paul’s Christmas TreesStay happy and healthy

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Keansburg from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

 

1-Dec 30-Nov
Aberdeen: 557 544
Allenhurst: 31 31
Allentown: 32 30
Asbury Park: 546 541
Atlantic Highlands: 97 95
Avon-by-the-Sea: 52 52
Belmar: 132 131
Bradley Beach: 127 127
Brielle: 150 149
Colts Neck: 304 297
Deal: 138 138
Eatontown: 572 569
Englishtown: 82 82
Fair Haven: 128 126
Farmingdale: 29 29
Freehold Borough: 661 653
Freehold Township: 1238 1209
Hazlet: 649 639
Highlands: 100 96
Holmdel: 544 537
Howell: 1573 1562
Interlaken: 31 31
Keansburg: 342 338
Keyport: 219 215
Lake Como: 54 53
Little Silver: 143 140
Loch Arbour: 10 10
Long Branch: 1432 1413
Manalapan: 1192 1180
Manasquan: 134 134
Marlboro: 1179 1153
Matawan: 412 406
Middletown: 1835 1810
Millstone Township: 229 223
Monmouth Beach: 74 72
Neptune City: 161 159
Neptune Township: 1082 1071
Ocean: 977 964
Oceanport: 169 167
Red Bank: 691 681
Roosevelt: 18 18
Rumson: 168 166
Sea Bright: 50 50
Sea Girt: 57 56
Shrewsbury Borough: 164 161
Shrewsbury Township: 33 31
Spring Lake: 65 64
Spring Lake Heights: 115 114
Tinton Falls: 489 489
Union Beach: 134 129
Upper Freehold: 180 179
Wall: 823 819
West Long Branch: 525 522
Unknown: 0 2

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.