Christoffel (Chris) Hendrik Stok VIII, passes unexpectedly

Christoffel (Chris) Hendrik Stok VIII, age 30, of Blakeslee, PA, formally of Elberon, NJ, passed away unexpectedly at sea with his dad close by on the morning of Friday, December 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his loving dog Soco.

He is survived by his parents, Henk and Elizabeth Stok; his girlfriend, Kamila Hacia; his sister and brother in law, Nichole and Barry Baker; sister, Alissa Stok; nieces and nephews, Jada, Ava and Jaxon Baker, Silas and Arlo Gapinski; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins both in the United States and the Netherlands; his many loving friends, cherished fishing family and his beloved pets – dog, Muzzy and cats, Mush and Mello.

Christoffel was a graduate of M.A.S.T. HS, Sandy Hook, NJ; and a graduate of the Divers Academy International of Camden, NJ. He also studied business at Brookdale Community College. He was currently employed by UGI Energy Services, Dallas, PA as a Corrosion Protection Technician II. He was previously employed as a commercial diver with Marine Technology and Specialty Underwater Services, Baltimore, MD and was a mate on the Sea Horse of the Atlantic Highlands, NJ for many years.

Outside of his family, girlfriend and pets, his first love was the sea and anything to do with fishing. His hobbies included building beautiful fishing rods, spear fishing, ocean kayaking, hiking, traveling, cooking and foraging for wild mushrooms. He was a creative and imaginative baker and was a master of the grill and smoker. He was always seeking new adventures and was a wonderful friend to many.

Services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 5pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A Memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the form of donations in Christoffel’s name to the ASPCA found online at www.aspca.org or at your local animal shelter.

In accordance with COVID19 mandates, masks are required with social distancing, please be brief when visiting the family.