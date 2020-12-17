Rodriguez replaces LB Superintendent Salvatore

Congratulations to Francisco E. Rodriguez for being appointed superintendent of Long Branch Schools. Rodriguez is replacing current superintendent Michael Salvatore, who has taken a position at Kean Univerwity. Salvatore took over for Joseph Ferraina after he retired as superintendent.

Rodriguez, who is the principal of the Amerigo A. Anastasia School, is the first alumni to be named superintendent and is expected to take over in February. He was chosen for the position on Wednesday, Dec. 16 by members of the Long Branch Board of Education.