Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Meet our new eight year old super senior Fred, a handsome Saint Bernard who is all ready to find his forever home for the holidays.

Fred came from unfortunate circumstances where he was neglected and he was not getting along with the resident dogs in his previous home.

Our medical team went right to work getting him healthy for a foster home where he is thriving and spending his time catching up on his beauty sleep and very much loving the attention of his amazing foster family.

Fred loves walks around the neighborhood, zoomies in the yard and being the only pet in the home. Fred is the king of his castle!

Hello from a very sweet and wise little three year-old lady! I was found under a porch along with my five kittens. What a time that was! Thankfully we came to the MCSPCA and spent some time in foster. Now that my kittens are on their own, I’m more than ready to be with you! I’m one sweet and gentle little lady. After we get to know each other for a minute, I’ll enjoy lots of petting and nuzzling back against you. I’m looking for a quiet place to enjoy a constant, loving stream of affection, playtime, and a little extra me time (aka, a generous portion of naps and window watching). I’ve been an only cat before so I’m happy to be one with you, but I could try getting to know your resident mellow, friendly kitties as well. Your little princess is all set to come home!

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

