Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Got a backyard and need a buddy for it? The Monmouth County SPCA can help! Save a life and gain a friend with a healthy outdoor cat. These cats are accustomed to living outdoors and would be unhappy living as an indoor house cat. These cats thrive in an indoor/outdoor environment, such as a backyard, farm, horse stable, office complex, brewery, fire station, wharf, junkyard or warehouse.

A Backyard Buddy can be feral, friendly or somewhere in between. They can live exclusively outdoors, or be indoor/outdoor.

The MCSPCA provides each cat with a spay/neuter, microchip, flea/tick preventative along with vaccination against rabies and distemper. Assistance will be provided during the relocation process. Caretaker responsibilities include providing daily food, water and shelter. There is no cost to you for this service and the reward of saving a life is priceless. With Spring right around the corner, it’s the purrfect time of year to bring an outdoor feline friend home! Thank you for sharing your yard!

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962 . Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

“Why so serious? >:)” Joker is a 2.5 year old shelter favorite. This sweet boy came to us from a cruelty case where he was found with other dogs in deplorable conditions. He came to us covered in scars and we can only imagine what his previous life was like. Joker waited with us at the shelter during the court case and we are so excited that he is finally ready to be adopted! Joker can be very shy at first and isn’t overly affectionate with people so one of our fosters decided to take him to a home. Joker met many dogs here and loves to run around and chase and play. While being in his foster home, he is learning to be the BEST dog he can. He loves his toys, getting dressed up and also enjoys watching football. Mushy couch potato when he does! Joker is super playful in the park and loves swimming in the pool! We think he’d do best in a home with kids 15+. If you are interested in learning more about this sweet boy, please fill out the below survey. Be sure to include you are interested in Joker!