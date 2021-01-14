Threats called to a local gym causing false public alarm in Ocean Township

On December 29th, 2020 at approximately 7:00 pm a call was received by the Ocean Township Police Department reporting a subject armed with a gun had entered a local gym located at Seaview Square in Ocean Township. Several officers responded to the location and checked the interior of the business. No armed subject was located and there was deemed to be no threat at that time.

On December 30th, 2020 at approximately 6:50 pm a second call was received by the Ocean Township Police Department reporting a subject armed with a gun had entered the same local gym. Several officers responded to the location and checked the interior of the business. No armed subject was located and there was deemed to be no threat.

On January 7th, 2021 at approximately 6:30 pm a call was received by the Ocean Township Police Department reporting a bomb at the same gym. The business was evacuated and a bomb K9 responded. The building was checked and no explosive devices were located.

Officers Michael Jones, John Goncalves, Greg Martone, Christopher Stenger, Joseph Larkins, Alicea Angelo, Charles Weinkofsky, Detectives Michael Legg and Steve Walker, Sergeant Alisa Martinez responded to the call.

The Ocean Township Police Department is requesting if anyone has information pertaining to these three incidents contact Detective Steven Walker at 732-531-1428 or the main number at 732-531-1800.