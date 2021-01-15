LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 1-8-20 to 1-15-20

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
15 Villa Pl $316,000
429 Wall St $1,262,500
Condo/Townhouse:
85C White St $89,900
There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale
Deal:
Single Family:
15 Lakeview Rd $995,000
9 Joanna Ct $1,321,000
425 Parker Ave $1,700,000
There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
305 Hillside Ave $365,000
188 Chelton Ave $441,000
5 Patten Ln $550,000
Condo/Townhouse:
580 Patten Ave 19 $499,900
37 Coral Pl $500,000
22 Cooper Ave 113 $632,500
384 Ocean Ave N 3B $785,000
787 Ocean Ave 1705 $1,000,000
9 Grant St $1,030,000
238 Dixon Ave $755,000
There are 70 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 105 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
17 Allen Ave., $920,000There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1315 Wickapecko Dr $450,000
Condo/Townhouse:
6 Rawson Cir $350,000
282 Daniele Dr $402,500
1205 Thomas Ave $425,000
21 Sequoia Pkwy $530,000
16 Nottingham Rd $940,000
There are 72 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale.
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
422 Myrtle Ave $187,000
306 Valley Rd $415,000
Condo/Townhouse:
205 Deal Ave $316,000
422 Slocum Ave $386,000
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 8 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Family:
85 5th Ave $295,000
68 Locust Ave $378,000
There are no home currently Under Contract of Sale, are none currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE:
Single Family:
124 Heck Ave $571,000
92 Franklin Ave $675,000
20 Lake Ave $960,000
25 Heck Ave $999,999
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
402 Second Ave., $810,000
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
