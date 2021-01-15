LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 1-8-20 to 1-15-20

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

15 Villa Pl $316,000

429 Wall St $1,262,500

Condo/Townhouse:

85C White St $89,900

There are 29 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale

Deal:

Single Family:

15 Lakeview Rd $995,000

9 Joanna Ct $1,321,000

425 Parker Ave $1,700,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 3 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH:

Single Family:

305 Hillside Ave $365,000

188 Chelton Ave $441,000

5 Patten Ln $550,000

Condo/Townhouse:

580 Patten Ave 19 $499,900

37 Coral Pl $500,000

22 Cooper Ave 113 $632,500

384 Ocean Ave N 3B $785,000

787 Ocean Ave 1705 $1,000,000

9 Grant St $1,030,000

238 Dixon Ave $755,000

There are 70 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 105 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

17 Allen Ave., $920,000There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 14 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1315 Wickapecko Dr $450,000

Condo/Townhouse:

6 Rawson Cir $350,000

282 Daniele Dr $402,500

1205 Thomas Ave $425,000

21 Sequoia Pkwy $530,000

16 Nottingham Rd $940,000

There are 72 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 49 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 22 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 9 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

422 Myrtle Ave $187,000

306 Valley Rd $415,000

Condo/Townhouse:

205 Deal Ave $316,000

422 Slocum Ave $386,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 8 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single Family:

85 5th Ave $295,000

68 Locust Ave $378,000

There are no home currently Under Contract of Sale, are none currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Single Family:

124 Heck Ave $571,000

92 Franklin Ave $675,000

20 Lake Ave $960,000

25 Heck Ave $999,999

There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 4 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

402 Second Ave., $810,000

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.

