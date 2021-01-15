Monmouth County has 472 additional positive cases of COVID-19

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that today, Jan. 15, there are 472 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are five new deaths being reported today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are strongly urging residents to do their part to slow the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible, not gathering in large crowds, washing their hands and staying home when sick.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Residents with general questions or concerns about COVID-19 are able to contact the MCHD phone bank by calling 732-845-2070 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When the phone bank is not operational, please visit the MCHD website at www.visitmonmouth.com/health for general information related to COVID-19. Residents can also visit the NJ 211 website for additional information at www.nj211.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or by dialing 2-1-1.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage located at www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Jan 14-Jan
Aberdeen: 1057 1049
Allenhurst: 50 50
Allentown: 69 69
Asbury Park: 968 955
Atlantic Highlands: 179 177
Avon-by-the-Sea: 120 119
Belmar: 285 285
Bradley Beach: 218 218
Brielle: 331 329
Colts Neck: 579 572
Deal: 196 196
Eatontown: 1002 995
Englishtown: 138 137
Fair Haven: 242 242
Farmingdale: 81 80
Freehold Borough: 1088 1078
Freehold Township: 2173 2159
Hazlet: 1152 1139
Highlands: 200 199
Holmdel: 942 932
Howell: 3061 3024
Interlaken: 51 51
Keansburg: 677 671
Keyport: 397 395
Lake Como: 97 95
Little Silver: 299 294
Loch Arbour: 14 14
Long Branch: 2654 2601
Manalapan: 2310 2285
Manasquan: 299 290
Marlboro: 2015 1987
Matawan: 683 676
Middletown: 3487 3456
Millstone Township: 508 502
Monmouth Beach: 176 172
Neptune City: 286 284
Neptune Township: 2026 1998
Ocean: 1826 1802
Oceanport: 324 323
Red Bank: 1183 1175
Roosevelt: 34 33
Rumson: 329 327
Sea Bright: 88 86
Sea Girt: 121 120
Shrewsbury Borough: 339 336
Shrewsbury Township: 69 67
Spring Lake: 141 139
Spring Lake Heights: 244 240
Tinton Falls: 1012 1004
Union Beach: 280 279
Upper Freehold: 351 350
Wall: 1597 1571
West Long Branch: 722 712
Unknown: 0 0

 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.