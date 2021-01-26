Robert Nicholas Yacubovich, 68 of West Long Branch passes

Robert Nicholas Yacubovich, age 68 of West Long Branch, passed away on January 17, 2021 of natural causes. Bob served 38 years as a law enforcement officer, retiring as a Major in the New Jersey Department of Corrections. Active in the police community, he served as an Executive Board Member of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87, a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, and a member of the East Coast Gang Investigation Association. Highlights of his career include responding to the 9/11 attacks and training his family Golden Retrievers as Police Search and Rescue dogs.

In his personal life, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a winemaking enthusiast. Bob was a devoted father and husband and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Bob is predeceased by his loving wife, Susan, and his parents, Stephen and Olga Yacubovich. Surviving are his three children, Paul, Stefanie, and Melissa; the family dogs Major and Ranger; and his brothers Joseph (Claire), John (Mary), and Stephen (Anne) Yacubovich.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.