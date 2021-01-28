Brookdale Will Not Increase Tuition for Next Academic Year

Lincroft, NJ – Brookdale Community College announced today that they will not increase tuition and fees for the next academic year. According to Dr. Henry Cram, Chair of the Board of Trustees, “the Brookdale Trustees recognize the severe and far-reaching financial hardships caused by COVID-19. By keeping tuition and fees unchanged for this upcoming academic year, we hope to help students and families who are struggling with the cost of higher education.”

Brookdale President David Stout, said, “this tuition freeze will help the members of our community access an affordable college education of the highest quality with well-established pathways leading to bachelors degrees and desirable careers.”

Brookdale is the county college of Monmouth County, New Jersey – a diverse county with approximately 620,000 residents. Brookdale offers AA, AFA, AS, and AAS degrees in 68 academic programs including options, 4 Academic Credit Certificates, and 8 Academic Credit Certificates of Achievement. In addition, non-degree courses/non-credit courses are offered through Brookdale’s Office of Continuing & Professional Studies. This division also provides courses that are specially tailored to meet the training needs of local businesses.

Most of the credit and non-credit programs are offered at their centrally-located main campus in Lincroft, as well as at branch campuses in Freehold and Wall Township and regional locations in Neptune, Hazlet, and Long Branch. Brookdale also offers online courses.

For more information on Brookdale their website is brookdalecc.edu.