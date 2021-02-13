Cougars edge Wave 31-29

The first quarter between the Lady Wave of Long Branch and the Cougars of Colts Neck High School was not what you would call a barn burner. Between the two schools only five points were scored, however as the basketball progressed it turned out to be a nail bitter until the final buzzer.

When you look at the score book it was obvious that foul shots for the Green Wave were part of the problem. During the 31-29 loss to Colts Neck the Lady Green Wave missed five of seven foul shots. In that opening quarter the host Green Wave had only Leilani Andrews, freshman, score a basket. Sophomore Mya Hepburn missed two foul shots.

COVID updates and other news from the City of Long Branch

Starting the second quarter Colts Neck held a slight 3-2 advantage. Long Branch played great during the final eight minutes of the first half. Senior Jada Rodgers had six points, Mya Hepburn scored two as did Alayah Vincent, freshman. Going into the halftime break the Wave had a 12-11 lead.

In the third quarter the Cougars outscored Long Branch 11-7. Rodgers hit a three, Andrews had a basket and Mya Hepburn made both of her foul shots, the only free-throws made all game by Long Branch.

Keep Updated with Long Branch Public Library

The final eight minutes of action was back and forth with both schools having opportunities to put it away. Long Branch did outscore Colts Neck 10-9, but it was not enough as the Cougars pulled out the two-point win over the Wave.

Andrews, who will have a great future at Long Branch, hit two deep, three-point buckets. She was high scorer for the Wave with 10 points. Junior Sophia Hepburn who has tremendous speed and plays aggressive defense had two points in the fourth. Senior Shaelyn Diaz also had two points.

Rodgers finished with nine points, six rebounds, and had two assists for the Lady Wave. It was the fourth consecutive loss for Long Branch, 0-4. Colts Neck is now 2-2 on the season.

Click on the photos below for the caption.

Additional photos will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports