PlanetCivic for Long Branch Press Release

Long Branch residents now have the ability to make their voice heard on Green Initiatives targeted at helping the city become more resistant to flooding and other environmental threats. With the launch of PlanetCivic, residents will be able to interact directly with the Long Branch Green Team to make their priorities known and also get feedback from other residents.

Long Branch residents can visit PlanetCivic to create a free account at http://bit.ly/PlanetCivicLB. There is a verification process so only Long Branch residents will have access. Once logged in, residents will be able to see all initiatives under consideration, vote yes/no on each, add comments and suggest additional actions.

About the Long Branch Green Team. The Green Team is a group of Long Branch volunteers who work hand in hand with the Environmental Commission and the City Council to implement initiatives that improve environmental sustainability.

About PlanetCivic. PlanetCivic is a free non-partisan civic engagement platform that provides an opportunity for concerned citizens and mission-driven organizations to gather a following of residents behind a cause.