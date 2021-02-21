Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

MaxAMillion is a special boy who came to us as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. He is adjusting to shelter life, but is also confused as to why he is here. He has a lot of energy to share and certainly enjoys a good game of fetch or other toys.

He is a lovable, sweet boy that will thrive in a calm, fun home environment. Due to his exciteability, we are looking for a dog-savvy family with children aged older than 14 that can give him the training and forever home he deserves.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Hi, there! Will you give a sweet, senior couple like us a second chance? Our owner tragically passed away, and with no one else to take us in, we came to the shelter to find a new family to love us for the rest of our days.

After things suddenly changing so much, we might seem a little shy at first. After we get to know you, we’ll be the sweetest kitties. Besides lots of pets, we love having our heads scratched and being brushed. We’ll nuzzle back plenty and even sit on your laps! We have so much love to give and can’t wait to share it with you!

We’ve been together since we were kittens and we’re now over 11 1/2 years old each, so we have a lifelong bond that can never be broken. You won’t regret having double the love and fun with us. Adopt us and weeeeeeeeeeeee, will always love youuuuuuuu!

