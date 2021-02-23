Attention Child Find seeks to identify and evaluate children

The school districts in Interlaken, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Sea Bright, West Long Branch and Shore Regional High School seek to identify and evaluate children ages 3 to 21 who may be experiencing physical, sensory, communication, cognitive or social difficulties. This search includes migrant and homeless students, two year-olds reaching the age of three within 120 days, preschoolers between three and five, and school-aged children who are not currently receiving school services.

Please contact in Monmouth Beach, Dr. William George, (732) 222-6139, ext. 251, in Oceanport and Sea Bright, Lauren Malaney at (732) 229-0267 ext. 2213, in West Long Branch, Allenhurst, Interlaken and Loch Arbour Lolita Yacona at (732) 222-5900 ext. 1257 and at Shore Regional High School, Jon Warner (732) 222-9300 ext. 2150.