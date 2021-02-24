NJ Senate Democrats Policy Progress

COVID-19 has caused major hardships, not only for our citizens but also for New Jersey’s business community. The State Senate recently unveiled an exciting new plan to invigorate new and existing businesses throughout the state as we work through what we hope are the waning months of the public health crisis.

The Senate Democrats have also been working on promoting greater government efficiency to benefit taxpayers through important legislation and also aim to bring early in-person voting to future elections in our state, a move that would strengthen the electoral process.

Bill Unveiled to Provide $300 Million in EDA Grants, Loans to Small Businesses, Nonprofits to Spur Economic Recovery, Job Growth in Wake of COVID-19

Bipartisan legislation providing the state Economic Development Authority with $300 million for grants and loans to help small businesses and nonprofits rebound from the COVID-19 crisis was introduced by Senator Dawn Addiego, Senate President Steve Sweeney, Senators Vin Gopal, Declan O’Scanlon, and Michael Testa, and Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean.