Jada Rogers leads Wave over Braves

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

February 27, 2021

Saturday morning was senior recognition day at Long Branch High School for the girls varsity basketball team. The team has only three seniors on its roster and one, Jada Rogers was instrumental in getting the Lady Wave their first win of 2021.

Long Branch hosted Manalapan and after 32 minutes of basketball, the Green Wave earned their first win the season beating the Braves 43-32. Rodgers had nearly half of the Long Branch points with 21, had nine rebounds, two steals and one block.

It’s been a rough year for the Green Wave. They were outscored 366-215 in their first seven games. Their biggest defeat was a 70-19 loss to Red Bank Catholic. Their closest game was a 31-29 loss to Colts Neck.

Shannon Coyle, who is in her ninth season as head coach, has turned the program around. In 2020 she was named coach of the year and the team finished with one of its best overall records in school history, 17-6 overall and 8-4 in the B North division.

In the win over Manalapan, Rodgers was the top gun offensively while three teammates dominated the defensive side of the court. Sophia Hepburn, Mya Hepburn and Leilani Andrews used speed and body control to combine for 12 steals and 16 rebounds.

In most games Shay Diaz and Alayah Vincent are facing taller opponents in the center of the paint. Manalapan’s center was Dara Grinberg, a sophomore who was well over 6’ tall. Diaz had nine rebounds, one block and one assist while Vincent had eight points and two blocks.

The Lady Wave have two games scheduled this week. Tuesday, March 2, they are at Pinelands Regional High School and on March 6, they will be at Toms River South.

Please click on the photos for captions.

