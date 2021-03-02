VNA offering vaccines at Bucky James Center

The City is continuing to work with the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) to vaccinate residents. The vaccination site is at the Bucky James Community Center and is available by appointment only.

The city has a phone line dedicated for this Long Branch program. If you are a resident of Long Branch and meet the state criteria of the vaccine you can call the phone number 732-571-5694. The phone line will be only open this Wednesday March 3rd from 5pm-8pm, Saturday March 6th from 9am-12pm, and Wednesday March 10th from 5pm-8pm.

You will be asked to give your name, phone number, and address. You will be instructed with the next steps in the process including filling out a registration form.

We anticipate a large call volume on all three days and will likely reach capacity. Future dates and times for when the phone line will be open will be posted to our website LONGBRANCH.ORG under ANNOUNCEMENTS as the vaccine becomes more available.