John ‘Jack’ Fulton passes

Our beloved father John “Jack” Fulton, 94, of West Long Branch, passed away Thursday surrounded by his family.

Dad was born and raised in Long Branch where he attended Long Branch High School. He left high school to enlist in the US Navy and was stationed on the USS Kaskaskia, an oiler ship tasked with providing fuel to the Pacific fleet. Following the war, he returned to Long Branch to earn his high school diploma and to marry the love of his life, Grace, in 1948 on Kentucky Derby Day. The two went on to settle in West Long Branch to raise their young family. Dad would start his career at Fort Monmouth and ultimately spend the next 38 years there as an exemplary employee and family provider, retiring in 1984.

Dad had one passion outside of his family, horses. He appreciated the beauty of a thoroughbred horse and their masterful athleticism. He sought out time with the horses especially on the backside of Monmouth Park where the horse was the focus. His lifelong dream of owning a thoroughbred racehorse became a reality nearly 15 years ago when he acquired Jumping Ghost.

That being his only real pastime he used his remaining time maintaining, repairing, and enhancing the home he provided for his family. None of his daughters can recall ever having a repairman come to our home, Daddy fixed everything and did it as well (or better) as any professional. If you knew him at all he probably fixed something at your house too! He was nearly 90 before we convinced him to hire a lawn service or stay off of a ladder.

Jack is predeceased by his beloved wife Grace M. Fulton and his four older siblings.

Jack is survived by his heartbroken daughters Joy Kaplan and her husband Joe of Houston, Kathy Gallagher and her husband David of Monmouth Beach, and Cyndi Carpenter and her husband Howard of Elizabeth City, NC; his loving grandchildren Courtney, Sarah, Ryan, Hannah, David, Jane, Max, Staci and Stephanie; his beloved great grandchild Wyatt. As the last of his generation on either side of the family Uncle Jack was adored and loved by his many loving nieces and nephews their spouses and their children as well. As his daughters we will remain ever grateful for having had the best Dad anyone could have imagined. With every breath he took he showed us all how to live a life of quiet dignity leaving the world a better place than he found it.

A special thanks goes to Jack’s caregivers Erin, Ellen, and Cindy. Each of them added to the quality of his days during his final years facing down the challenges of Alzheimers.

On behalf of our Dad, we request that there are no flowers, “they give our dad a headache.” Instead, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Association, www.alz.org or the Monmouth County SPCA, www.monmouthcountyspca.org as he loved dogs more than people anyway.

