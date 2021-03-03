Oceanport Filmmaker Selected For Garden State Film Festival

Asbury Park – Celebrating its 19th Anniversary this March 23 – 28, the internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) celebrates the independent film genre by bringing a carefully curated selection of original works to a diverse audience from around the world. Producers are working with F&S Digital again to make GSFF 2021 a hybrid virtual and live event.

All scheduled film screenings will be presented by live streaming online in a dynamic digital format with selected live in-person events and will include world premieres, celebrities, industry panels, parties and networking along with entertainment for all. Check the schedule for show times and to see which films are screening in-person.

Among the selection of over 300 feature length and short films, videos, documentaries, comedies, children’s, thrillers, student films and “Home-Grown” films shot in NJ, The Garden State Film Festival is pleased to announce that the film Lay Down (Candles in the Rain) by The Asbury Park Love Contingent, directed by Oceanport resident, Karen Mansfield will screen at this year’s festival.

The film’s subject is: Singer-songwriter Karen Mansfield and producer Steve Greenwell (Joss Stone) gathered together local musicians from the Asbury Park music scene (April 15 – 21 2020), during an executive order to shelter in place, in order to record a song written in 1970 by Melanie Safka. Their collaboration is called The Asbury Park Love Contingent, and their song “Lay Down/Candles in in the Rain” comes to bring much needed love, light and positive inspiration during these dark and difficult days. It’s a love bomb from the lock down.

Produced & Mixed by Steve Greenwell Recorded remotely by each artist during pandemic lockdown. All proceeds from the sale of this single go to the Jersey Shore Rescue Mission in Asbury Park, NJ to feed, clothe and shelter the homeless. Lay Down/Candles in the Rain – written by Melanie Safka Vocals- Karen Mansfield, Emily Grove, Tara Dente Acoustic Guitar- Tara Dente Bass- Jack Daley Rhodes- Mikael Jorgensen Piano- Arlan Feiles Guitar- Jules Drucker Drums- Santo Rizzolo Enjoy, Be Kind & Be Well Karen Mansfield The Asbury Park Love Contingent Willow Bella Music Deko Entertainment / ADA / WMG

“We are extremely proud to present Lay Down (Candles in the Rain) by The Asbury Park Love Contingent as a part of our 19th Annual Film Festival, and to share this work with our global audience,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director.

Lay Down (Candles in the Rain) by The Asbury Park Love Contingent will screen on 3/26/2021, 7:30pm-9:30pm at Asbury Lanes, Live In-Person and Live Stream. You may contact the filmmaker by emailing karenmansfieldmusic@gmail.com

The Cranford Theater will kick off the festival March 23rd with Children’s Film screenings at 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something will begin at 7:00pm. The festival continues on Wednesday, March 24th, to Sunday, March 28th with films available virtually as well as special events and screenings each night. The Festival presents live in Asbury Park, NJ as state mandates allow. The Gala on Friday, March 26, includes a gala cocktail reception with industry professionals, red carpet photos and a film screening. *COVID-19 State Mandates require a limited size live cocktail party and the screening will be open to all for both the in-person audience as well as the virtual audience. Tickets to the live event are limited and will be available on the website shortly.

Saturday and Sunday offer a schedule packed with films for every viewer, the virtual reading of the winning screenplay, plus industry related workshops. Winners of the festival’s Movie Music Competition will have their musical compositions played before the screenings both live as well as virtually. The festival concludes with an Awards Ceremony at The Asbury Lanes. All events are open to the public following New Jersey State mandates. All live events are separate tickets to confirm with state mandates.

Founder Diane Raver said, “The GSFF will screen over 300 films from 25 various countries. There is something for everyone! Come one, come all, it only happens once a year and we don’t want you to miss it.”

You may purchase a Virtual Multi-Pass that grants access to all Virtual Films, March 24-28, 2021 for $55 or choose a single two-hour screening block for $20. All in person single screening block tickets are $20 ADVANCE ONLY.

For tickets and more information about this film and other programs, please visit www.gsff.org.

About the Garden State Film Festival:

A 501-c-3 non-profit organization, created to promote the art of filmmaking on all levels. This globally recognized festival also provides creative arts education programs and creates a forum where local and international independent filmmakers can exhibit their work. Their outreach programs also support the U.S. Military, seniors, children and the underserved. Since 2003, thousands of films have made their public premieres, hundreds of thousands of people from around the world have attended; and the total infusion of cash to local businesses since inception exceeds $9 million. It is held in Asbury Park and surrounding area.