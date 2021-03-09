Monmouth Medical Center and Children’s Specialized Hospital break ground on new medical office in Monmouth Mall

March 8 – Monmouth Medical Center (MMC) together with Children’s Specialized Hospital (CSH), both RWJBarnabas Health facilities, have broken ground on RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness located at the Monmouth Mall, that will provide the region with convenient access to comprehensive women’s services, pediatric services, wellness education and resources, a laboratory and blood drawing station and an Urgent Care Center. Currently under construction, the four-story, 82,000-square-foot medical and wellness facility is slated for completion in October.

The new medical office building located adjacent to Boscov’s Department store will further MMC’s mission to become more accessible to residents across Monmouth County and extend the trusted, high-quality health care programs and services the hospital in Long Branch is known for. It is also a continuation of MMC’s commitment to develop a comprehensive care delivery system in Monmouth County that meets health care needs through community partnerships and access to the vast resources of the RWJBarnabas Health system.

“By connecting the trusted pediatric and women’s services of Monmouth Medical Center with the outstanding offerings of Children’s Specialized Hospital, patients needing expert care will have access to treatments right in their own backyard,” said Eric Carney, President and CEO of MMC. “This state-of-the-art, centrally located building will expand much needed access to exceptional care for women and children, as well as offer important health education and wellness services for the entire community.”

The new location will cater to a variety of healthcare needs and medical services, with a focus on women’s and children’s health. Monmouth Medical Center will offer pediatric subspecialty practices, including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, surgery and urology, pulmonology and infectious diseases. CSH will provide both medical and therapy services, including developmental and behavioral services, psychiatry, neurology and physiatry. Therapy services will include audiology, speech language, occupational, physical and psychology.



“We are thrilled to bring Children’s Specialized Hospital’s innovative therapies and medical treatments to children and families with special health care needs in Monmouth county,” said Warren E. Moore, FACHE, President and CEO, Children’s Specialized Hospital, and Senior Vice President, Children’s Services, RWJBarnabas Health. “This excitement is only amplified because we will be partnering with Monmouth Medical Center to do so – an organization that has been entrusted with the healthcare of the Jersey Shore community for 134 years. Together, we are enhancing access to the individualized, compassionate, and quality care RWJBarnabas Health is known for.”

In addition, the facility features comprehensive women’s services, including maternal/fetal medicine physician offices, a uro-gynecological practice, and a lactation center. The building will also serve as the new home for MMC’s trailblazing and award-winning Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders Center.

“This new facility will enable more patients to access to our nationally recognized and highly advanced maternity and neonatal services,” said Robert Graebe, Chair and Program Director of OB-GYN at MMC. “Monmouth Medical Center has built one of the safest and most comprehensive OB-GYN programs in the nation and we’re thankful for the ability to extend our reach for families in the region.”

A wellness center dedicated to community health will offer screenings, education, and support services for all residents. Programs offered to MMC’s Cancer Support Community will also be hosted in the building. A central registration area on each floor will provide convenient access to each practice and service. Ample parking will be provided with street-level parking on three sides and the nearby existing three-story parking garage. All clinical spaces are designed using the latest advancements in medical office space and will offer flexibility and room for growth.

“RWJBarnabas Health Family Care & Wellness at Eatontown is central to our strategy to transform care throughout Monmouth County,” Carney said. “From the development of the Vogel Medical Campus at Tinton Falls, to our investments in the MMC campus and expanding our outpatient services, we are evolving to provide the best experience for our patients and communities, and we are proud to work with everyone we serve to deliver care for the future of Monmouth County.”