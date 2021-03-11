Long Branch To Start Major Road Construction Project On Third Avenue

LONG BRANCH- City Officials announced Thursday that major road improvements on Third Avenue in the Transit Village area will begin this week.

The city announced that The State of New Jersey awarded Long Branch $475,000 to renovate the major artery in and out of the Long Branch Train Station. Since receiving that grant the city also was awarded additional state funding for a streetscape project along Third Avenue.

The revitalization project will focus on restoring and beautifying the sidewalks and curbs, resurfacing the pavement, adding decorative pavers and street lighting, and adding safety improvement to the sidewalks.

Even further than that, the vision for this project is to make a “hometown” feel in the third avenue area, similar to a Main Street or Downtown.

The money to improve Third Avenue was awarded through Long Branch’s participation in the Transit Village program. This initiative is open to municipalities with transit facilities that are surrounded by new residential and commercial development. The goal is to encourage municipalities to create vibrant, pedestrian-friendly communities, while at the same time promoting the use of their transportation hub.

“To date, NJ TRANSIT has made improvements and painted the station and the platform and resurfaced the parking lot,” Mayor Pallone stated. “I want to thank NJ TRANSIT for this commitment to upgrading this area.”

“We are really excited for this project to begin,” Mayor Pallone added. “This area is in need of some upgrades and beautification, and we are eagerly awaiting the finished project.”