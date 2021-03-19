LD11 Partners with Organizations to Create Vaccine Events For Seniors, Small Businesses, and Members of the Disabled Community

In conjunction with Monmouth County organizations, Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey have put together a series of closed-portal events for residents of Monmouth County to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

The legislators of the Eleventh Legislative District have partnered with Hackensack Meridian, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean Township, Centra State Hospital, Ocean Health Initiatives Inc., and VNACJ Community Health Center to provide closed-portal vaccination events for seniors, restaurant and small business employees, and members of the disabled community to obtain an appointment to receive a vaccine.

“We must keep these members of our community as a priority for obtaining the vaccine as more and more vaccines become available to New Jersey residents,” Senator Gopal and Assembly Members Houghtaling and Downey said in a joint statement. “Our goal is to help seniors who have difficulty getting an appointment, or those working in person at restaurants and small businesses with no time to sit on a computer all day actually receive an appointment. We also understand the troubles presented to those in the disabled community trying to find a time slot to get a shot in the arm.”

These closed portal events are only available for those residing in the towns mentioned for each event. They are by appointment only and will not allow walk-ins.

The legislators continued, “We want to do all we can to help those struggling to receive the vaccine, and we are thankful for these organizations that have agreed to partner with us to make that happen for these residents.”

If you are eligible and would like to register, please email help@njld11.com or fill out one of these forms for the event you wish to register for: www.tinyurl.com/LD11Seniors, www.tinyurl.com/LD11Business, or www.tinyurl.com/LD11Disability and the LD11 will confirm the date, time and location with you.