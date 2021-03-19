Women’s History Month – Ms. Serena Williams – Women’s Tennis Greatest of All Time – G.O.A.T.

Our State of Mind by Robin Martin – Since 1995 she has broken Women’s singles records in Women’s Tennis. With unconventional training, an unconventional coach, and non-traditional legacy in the tennis game.

She was ranked number 1 in the world in 2002.

Serena J. Williams, sister of Venus Williams, has won more singles grand slams in the open era. She has won 23 grand slams more than her male and female professional tennis players..

She entered professional tennis in 1995 at the age of fourteen. At the popular, well attended USTA Tennis Center, at Forest Hills New York City, New York, in the Arthur Ashe stadium, she won her first grand slam win against Martina Hingus.

In 2016, Williams tied both a women’s and men’s single title record. She won Wimbledon, making it 22 total grand slams. The next year she defeated Venus Williams, her sister, at the French Open, with a trophy to represent her place in tennis history as the winner of the ‘most grand slams’ feat.

Williams’s stature in the tennis game, elevated her to become a voice for equity in the tennis game. For you see, in the open era, the men’s tennis purse is much higher than the women’s, until recently. That was the work of Serena and Venus Williams, Billy Jean King and others.

Williams’s most difficulty time on the tennis courts was in 2013 at Indian Wells Masters Series Tennis Tournament. She said in her 2018 HBO Sports documentary, she would never go back after the racism she and her family experienced.

In 2001, Venus and Serena were matched up to play in the semifinals. At the time rumors and wild speculation, by many, was that their father Richard Williams, decided who would win matches. In other words, the family was gaming the tennis game. She said that was absolutely not the case. Venus experienced an injury and was pulled from the tournament. Serena remembers the boos from the crowd.

She said it was absolutely because she was Black, so she vowed never to play at Indian Wells again.

In the documentary, she did, however, return to Indian Wells. She realized she had to forgive what happened to her in 2013, and she did, and she won the tournament.

African American History

1794 – Eli Whitney receives a patent for the Cotton Gin. The Cotton Gin increased the demand for slave labor.

1862 – Union officers and soldiers are no longer allowed to assist in the capture and return of fugitive slaves.

1917 – The United States Army in Des Moines, Iowa is established for the training of colored

officers.

Ms. Martin is an educator, freelance writer, and 2008 Monmouth University Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unsung Hero award.