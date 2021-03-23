Cruz Maria Arce, Long Branch, passes

Cruz Maria Arce, (known as Cuchy); an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Born in Camuy, Puerto Rico she had lived in Arecibo, PR before moving to Long Branch 38 years ago.

Her passion was in the kitchen cooking for her family and loved ones. The love she had for her family, friends and just about anyone who appeared at her front door was embraced with love and kindness. She’s known for her golden smile, warm heart, and vibrant personality which lit up the room and everyone’s life who she encountered. Her love and admiration for colors enticed the essence of rainbow in every capacity. Cuchy made everyone feel like they mattered in life. If they were sad she was there to hold you up and be a pillar of strength. In joyous times she was your biggest supporter and ready to celebrate the highlights of your life. She will remain forever in our hearts.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Alexandra Arce; her parents Alejandro and Carmen Serrano; her sister, Julia Iglesias and her brother Jose Domingo Iglesias. Surviving is her husband Maximino Arce, Sr.; three sons, Maximino Arce, Jr. and his wife Caridad, Freddie Arce and his wife Dulce, Jose Arce and his wife Rosetta; two daughters, Marianela Jimenez and her husband Pedro and Theresa Arce; her brother Pedro Luis Iglesias; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment of cremains will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Michael’s Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.