Eatontown Lions Pancake Breakfast and kickoff fundraiser for the Challenger Playground at 70 Acres Park, Sunday March 28 – 8 :30-11:30am @ the Community Center on Broad St.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this event is a drive-thru. The pancakes are free but it would be nice if you could make a donation towards the construction of the Challenger Playground at Leon Smock 80 Acres Park.

All contributions are tax-deductible. You can mail a contribution to

Eatontown Lions Club, PO Box 74, Eatontown, NJ 07724, or contact Vito Ruffibo at 908-309-8340