Local Real Estate Sold From 3-15-21 To 3-22-21

EATONTOWN:

Single Family:

58 Wyckoff Rd $512,500

Condo/Townhouse:

19 Oak Ln $380,000

130 Waypoint Dr 1806 $512,500

There are 34 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 31 Currently Available For Sale

DEAL: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale

LONG BRANCH

Single Family:

565 Summer St $410,000

8 Calvert Ave $455,000

312 Cedar Ave $509,000

633 Westwood Ave $1,015,000

Condo/Townhouse:

735 Greens Ave 4B $175,000

33 Cooper Ave 115 $735,000

There are 92 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 108 Currently Available For Sale

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Single Family:

36 River Ave., $2,400,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:

Single Family:

64 Genessee Ave $2,535,000

Condo/Townhouse:

12 Balmer Ct A – 1.05 $959,000

46 Springfield Ave $430,000

There are 42 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 11 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family:

1310 Logan Rd $420,000

Condo/Townhouse:

22 Kenneth Dr $545,000

17 Lancaster Dr $715,000

252 Rolling Meadows Blvd N $611,000

There are 66 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 59 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Family:

330 Highland Ave $351,000

217 Prospect Ave $360,000

406 Fairfield Way $425,000

Condo/Townhouse:

459 Lexington Ave $291,000

7 Chelsea Ct $380,500

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 11 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:

Single Family:

413 Bendermere Ave., $783,499

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single Family:

512 Lareine Ave., $850,000

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.

Information Provided by:

EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER

Selling Shore Homes for Over 35 Years!

Let us help you sell yours!

SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC.,

Text or Call: 732-229-6800

www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com

Referrals: Shoreview-Realty.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Copyright: 2021 by the Monmouth Ocean Regional REALTORS©