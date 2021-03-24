Local Real Estate Sold From 3-15-21 To 3-22-21

EATONTOWN:
Single Family:
58 Wyckoff Rd $512,500
Condo/Townhouse:
19 Oak Ln $380,000
130 Waypoint Dr 1806 $512,500
There are 34 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 31 Currently Available For Sale
DEAL: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 10 Currently Available For Sale
LONG BRANCH
Single Family:
565 Summer St $410,000
8 Calvert Ave $455,000
312 Cedar Ave $509,000
633 Westwood Ave $1,015,000
Condo/Townhouse:
735 Greens Ave 4B $175,000
33 Cooper Ave 115 $735,000
There are 92 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 108 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 18 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
36 River Ave., $2,400,000
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
64 Genessee Ave $2,535,000
Condo/Townhouse:
12 Balmer Ct A – 1.05 $959,000
46 Springfield Ave $430,000
There are 42 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 11 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1310 Logan Rd $420,000
Condo/Townhouse:
22 Kenneth Dr $545,000
17 Lancaster Dr $715,000
252 Rolling Meadows Blvd N $611,000
There are 66 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 59 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Family:
330 Highland Ave $351,000
217 Prospect Ave $360,000
406 Fairfield Way $425,000
Condo/Townhouse:
459 Lexington Ave $291,000
7 Chelsea Ct $380,500
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 11 currently Available For Sale
NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 8 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN:
Single Family:
413 Bendermere Ave., $783,499
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 3 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Family:
512 Lareine Ave., $850,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 Currently Available For Sale.
