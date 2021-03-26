Eleanor Roosevelt on stage

Stage and film actress Linda Kenyon will star in a one-0woman play about Eleanor Roosevelt, the nation’s First Lady for the Presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the longest serving President of the United States, on Tuesday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

Written by Stephen LaRocque, the play highlights how Mrs. Roosevelt was an inspiration to the world through her life and work both for the United States and the world. Outspoken, determined, wise and fearless, Mrs. Roosevelt was the first First Lady to take a public outgoing role as First Lady.

Kenyon will present “A Life of My Own:” the story of how the First Lady made history throughout her lifetime and became an inspiration to people all over the world. Wearing period attire, she embodies the former First Lady in voice and personal touches during the presentation.

The program will be conducted on Zoom and is free to all.

Registration and internet access are required. Registration is available on the library’s website, www.MonmouthCOuntyLib.org, by opening Upcoming Events and scrolling to the program. E-mail information will be e-mailed Monday afternoon, March 29, and all reservations must be complete by noon.