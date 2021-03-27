Pallone Announces Community Health Centers in New Jersey Will Receive Nearly $130 Million to Combat the COVID-19 Pandemic

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that Community Health Centers in New Jersey will receive $129,653,750 to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing, treatment, and preventative health services in underserved areas.

The funding will be administered through the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the American Rescue Plan, which Pallone helped author, to ensure that underserved and vulnerable communities are not left behind in the government’s response to the pandemic.

“This is great news for New Jersey. I’m pleased to see that funding from the American Rescue Plan is making its way to our state to ensure that the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities across the country have access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing,” Pallone said. “Community Health Centers are a vital part of our response to this devasting pandemic, and I’m optimistic that this funding will help build on the progress they have made to crush this virus.”

The funding allocations for the Community Health Centers in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District include:

Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center Asbury Park $3,543,375 Jewish Renaissance Foundation Perth Amboy $677,250 Jewish Renaissance Medical Center Perth Amboy $4,794,375 Monmouth Family Health Center Long Branch $3,587,750 Eric B. Chandler Community Health Center Piscataway $4,312,000

The Biden Administration will distribute funding to nearly 1,400 federally-funded Community Health Centers nationwide to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations, deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19, and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

A list of funding allocations for all 24 Community Health Centers in New Jersey is available here.