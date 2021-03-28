Devils make history with outdoor match

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

March 27, 2021

For the first time in the history of Shore Regional High School an outdoor wrestling match was held. The matts were placed on the artificial turf of the football stadium and the Spartans of Ocean Township were the team to help set this achievement.

COVID-19 forced the NJSIAA, state governing body for scholastic sports to adjust several seasons. Wrestling, which usually starts in January didn’t get going until March and ends on April 15. So the season is much shorter, no tournaments, no district championships for 2021. Many schools are only allowing two spectators per athlete to attend indoor events. With an outdoor event, more spectators would be able to attend, so the coaches and administration at Shore decided to hold the wrestling on the turf with Ocean.

The Spartans of Ocean Township are one of the better programs this year. With the 52-24 win over the Blue Devils on Saturday morning Ocean is now undefeated at 6-0. They have outscored their opponents 308-123. With the win over the Devils the Spartans are 3-0 in the A Central division.

Shore Regional had a winning record going into the Ocean match. With the loss to the Spartans they are now 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the B Central division. Shore has scored 223 points and have given up 201 points so far this season.

Match results for March 27

106 pounds, Chaunci Jones of OT forfeit win.

113 pounds, Blake Tarnowski of OT forfeit win.

120 pounds, Demetri Poniros of OT scored a pin over Brendan Nichols of SR at 2:12

126 pounds, Gio Poniros of OT scored a pin over Daniel Bonner of SR at .57

132 pounds, Jack Maida of SR scored an 11-5 win over AJ Benner of OT

145 pounds, Nicholas Benner of OT scored a pin over Jacob Herschenfeld of SR at 1:07

152 pounds, Kevin Cartagena-Walsh of OT scored a pin over Tyler Husar of SR at 1:10

160 pounds, Michael McGhee of SR scored a pin over Shane Cartagena-Walsh of OT at 8:29

170 pounds, Jared Tracey of OT scored a pin over Liam Rosa of SR at .43

182 pounds, Tah-Jay Phillips of OT scored a major 8-0 decision over Dylan Drahos of SR.

195 pounds, Jamie Mazzacco of SR scored a pin over Iqbal Ammadi of OT at .57

220 pounds, Layne Raposo of SR scored a pin over Giancarlo Palazzolo of OT at 1:07

285 pounds, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Teresi of Ocean scored a pin over Cade Torres of LB at 2:42

Shore will have two road matches this upcoming week. On March 29, they will be at St. Rose and on March 31, they will be at Asbury Park High School. April 3, Shore will host Central Regional for another outdoor match.

