Long Branch wrestling with winless season

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The Long Branch High School wrestling program has been one of the best in the state. They have won an impressive 22 divisional titles, 14 district championships, six NJSIAA sectional titles, three consecutive Shore Conference Tournament and NJSIAA Group 2 titles from 2008-to-2010.

In 2020, the Green Wave finished 18-7 overall and were 7-3 against Shore Conference opponents and went 5-2 in the A North division. They won the District 23 title, placed second in the A North, and were NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 sectional semifinalists.

However, this season has been very uncharacteristic for the Green Wave. In their first six matches they have been outscored 319-100 and are winless. Howell defeated Long Branch 60-9 to start the 2021 season. Middletown South then beat them 57-13, Marlboro won 52-21, CBA took a 60-14 win and Freehold Township pulled out a very close 39-31 win, and Colts Neck defeated the Wave 48-12.

One of the major reasons for this year’s downswing in Long Branch is the pandemic. Many parents and athletes just didn’t want to risk the chance competing in a shortened season.

Christian Brothers Academy is renowned for its swimming and basketball teams. However, the Colts are now adding wrestling to the repertoire. They have three non-public NJSIAA state sectional titles, four district titles, one Shore Conference and one divisional title.

Here are the results of the March 23 match.

106 pounds, Tyler Venet of CBA had a pin over Tyler Munson of LB at 3:45

113 pounds, Anthony Dimitri of CBA had a pin over Domenic Demarzo of LB at 3:51

120 pounds, Vincent Principe of CBA had a forfeit victory

126 pounds, Garrett Totten of CB had a technical fall 21-6 win over Ignacio Guzman of LB

132 pounds, Nicholas Geissier of CBA had a major 12-0 decision over Logan Smith of LB

138 pounds, Sebastiano Nini of CBA had a pin over Aeshawn Carney of LB at 1:49

145 pounds, Nick Stump of CBA had a 3-1 decision over Angel Bonnano of LB

152 pounds, Tyler Barrett of CBA had a forfeit victory

160 pounds, Zander Silva of CBA had a forfeit victory

170 pounds, Mason Garber of CBA had a forfeit victory

182 pounds, Jack Friedman of LB had an 8-3 decision over Peter Grippo of CBA

195 pounds, Deiondre McCulers of LB had a forfeit victory

220 pounds, Andrew Conklin of LB had a major decision of 11-3 over Taig Sheehy of CBA

285 pounds, Robert Canterino of CBA had a pin over Kai Coleman of LB at 5:32

