Sea Bright volleyball 2021 summer leagues

8 League Options (Game play starts the week of June 7th)

Monday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6′s) – 6 Spots Available

Monday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6′s) – 5 Spots Available

Tuesday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6′s) - 5 Spots Available

Tuesday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6′s) - 5 Spots Available

Wednesday 6:30 – 8:30 (Competitive 4′s) - 8 Spots Available

Thursday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6′s) - 11 Spots Available

Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6′s) - SOLD OUT

Thursday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6′s) - SOLD OUT

(All Leagues are co-ed, with no minimum gender requirements)

Reminder that your team spot is not reserved until you either;

A) Pay at time of registration OR

B) Register AND notify us with your plans for making payment.

League Features

11 weeks of games (less unexpected cancellations)

All equipment provided

Free T-Shirt for every player

Free weekly post-game “benefits” @ Donovan’s Reef

Prizes for top teams

$300 to $360 per team (no referee fees)

Captains

Registration is on a first-come basis so if getting a certain time-slot is important for your team, please register quickly. Each league is capped at 12 teams and full payment is required to reserve your spot. If you’d prefer to pay by cash or check, email me and I will send you instructions, otherwise you may pay by credit/debit card during registration.

Free Agents

If you are looking to jump on a team, you can register as a Free Agent in any leagues you are interested in. There’s no charge for registering as a FA so don’t be shy. If/when a captain picks you up, you can work out with them how you will cover your share of the team fee.