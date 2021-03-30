Francis Lane (Frank/Butchie) 75, from Ocean dies

Born in England to Francis and Kathleen Lane. He honorably served in the United States Navy and was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 – D. Frank was a true engineer who spent his life working as a heavy construction surveyor. He especially loved building bridges throughout the state of New Jersey. He enjoyed recounting stories over a few beers with friends, playing poker, going to Atlantic City, fishing, and traveling. Frank knew the backroads to anywhere in New Jersey and would give directions by naming a gin-mill along the way. He was a knower of random facts, fixer, thinker, and builder. His sarcastic wit and humorous and fun-loving ribbing will be missed by everyone.

Predeceased by his parents, Francis and Kathleen Lane; wife, Mary Ellen Lane; and brother, John Brough. Survived by his son, Francis J. Lane; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Lane; partner, Alison Jones; her son, Joseph Piscitelli and his wife Rachael; sister Florence Cambridge; brother Dennis Lane and his wife Mary Ann; brother Michael Lane and his wife Catherine; sister Kathleen McCarthy and her husband William, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on April 8, 2021 from 6 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above..