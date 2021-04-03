Outdoor dining in Long Branch will begin May 1

Beginning Saturday, May 1st, Brighton Avenue (from Ocean Blvd to Sairs Avenue) along with several parking spots in Pier Village are closed for outdoor seating on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4pm-11pm. Many restaurants throughout the City are open for outdoor seating throughout the week.

We are again permitting FREE temporary outdoor dining this season to help your business attract customers. Applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office no later than April 15, 2021. Download the application at: http://bit.ly/DiningPermit21 or longbranch.org under BUSINESS.

Once permits are approved and a list of restaurants offering outdoor dining is available, we will share that information on our #LBLocalToGo page at: www.longbranch.org/localtogo!