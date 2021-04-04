Jewish Heritage Museum Co-Sponsors Annual Yom HaShoah Commemoration at Chhange: Rescuers During the Holocaust featuring Dr. Deborah Dwork

T­he Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County is a co-sponsor of Chhange’s (Center for Holocaust, Human Rights & Genocide Education) Annual Yom HaShoah Commemoration Program. This event will take place on Facebook Live. No registration is required. Please go to Chhange’s Facebook Live page at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 8th to watch the ceremony.

Dr. Deborah Dwork is the Founding Director of the Center for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Crimes Against Humanity, The Graduate Center – CUNY. Presenting the keynote speech for this event, Dr. Dwork, will speak about her new project, Saints and Liars, a book about Americans who traveled to Europe to aid and rescue people targeted by Germany and its allies. Who were these Americans who saw the possibility for action while everyone else saw none?

We invite Holocaust Survivors, their families, student groups, college students, and the public to attend this virtual commemorative program.

Honor and remember survivors and victims of the Holocaust by lighting a virtual candle in honor or memory of loved ones. Virtual candles are $10 each and will support Chhange programming.

