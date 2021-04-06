Primary Election Will be Conducted In-Person, per Governor Murphy

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising all registered voters that the upcoming June 8 Primary Election will be conducted in the normal course per New Jersey law. The Primary Election will have in-person voting at polling locations with the use of voting machines.

According to Governor Phil Murphy, all of the State’s “regularly operated polling places” will be “open for all voters who wish to cast their ballots on the voting machines.”

The option to receive a mail-in ballot is also available if a voter does not wish to vote in person.

“Voting by mail provides a simple and convenient way to vote early,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Especially during this COVID-19 health crisis, it is important to remember that any registered voter can vote by mail for any reason.”

Voters who are already on the permanent vote by mail list will automatically receive mail-in ballots without any further action needed. If a voter is not on the permanent vote by mail list but wishes to receive a mail-in ballot, the voter can request a ballot by filling out and sending a Vote by Mail Ballot Application to the Clerk of Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold.

A voter may apply for a mail-in ballot by mail up to 7 days prior to the election. An application can also be filed in person at the Clerk of Elections Office until 3 p.m. the day before the election.

Vote by Mail Ballot Applications can be downloaded from the Monmouth County Elections Website, monmouthcountyvotes.com, or on our free Monmouth County Votes Mobile App. Voters can also call the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790 to request an application.

Voters who are currently on the permanent vote by mail list and do not wish to receive a mail-in ballot may opt out by completing and returning the Vote by Mail Opt Out Form, which can be downloaded at MonmouthCountyVotes.com. Voters may also call the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790 for more information.

Pursuant to State law, the Primary Election in New Jersey is a semi-closed election. As such, unaffiliated voters may participate in the partisan primary of their choice, and voters who are already affiliated with the Republican or Democratic Party can vote only in that party’s primary election. Voters have until Wednesday, April 14 to change their party affiliation to Republican, Democrat, or Unaffiliated in order to vote in the Primary Election.

Political Party Declaration forms can be downloaded from MonmouthCountyVotes.com or voters can call the Superintendent of Elections Office at 732-431-7780 to request a form.

Please be advised that in-person early voting by use of a voting machine will not commence until the 2021 General Election in accordance with New Jersey law.

For additional information, please visit our Elections Website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com, download our free Monmouth County Votes Mobile App, or call the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790.