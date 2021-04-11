Ralph A. Striano of Long Branch passes

Ralph A. Striano, age 77 of Long Branch, died Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. Ralph was born in Brooklyn and lived in Oceanport before moving to Long Branch 18 years ago. He was a Court Officer (Sgt) for the State of New York, retiring in 1993. Ralph was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church in West End and a past member of the Monmouth County FOP, the Oceanport Lions, Oceanport Board of Education, Kiwanis Club and Knights of Columbus, both Brooklyn.

He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Ruth Striano. Surviving are his wife Josephine Figliolia Striano; daughter and son in law, Angela and Ivan Standal; his granddaughter Kali Rayne Marie Standal; his brother and sister in law, Joseph and Maureen Striano; his brother in law, Al Figliolia and his loving nieces and nephew.

All services are private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please take the time to hug a friend, light a candle or lift the family in prayer. Donations to the charity of your choice are also welcomed. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.