Domenick A. Gagliano, Monmouth Beach passes

Domenick A. Gagliano, 95, of Monmouth Beach, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. He was born in Bagheria, Sicily, Italy. He came to this country living in Newark for most of his life before moving to Monmouth Beach.

He worked for General Motors in Englewood for 37 years before retiring in 1973.

He served in the US Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in battle. He was a member of the Disabled American Vets, the Monmouth Beach Veterans Association and a communicant of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish, Long Branch.

He was predeceased by his wife, Michelina “Mickie” Sorrentino Gagliano on April 29, 2020; his parents, Vincenzo and Maria Gagliano; sister, Frances Campione and brother, Jack and wife Gemma Gagliano; brother-in-law, Armando Campione

Surviving is his sister, Theresa Campione; 3 nephews, Gino and Lisa Gagliano, Vincent and Maryann Gagliano and Gerard and Iria Gagliano; 3 nieces, Maria Gagliano, Stephanie Campione and Marina and Louis Guerriero; great-nieces and great-nephews, Nicole and John Silva, Jaclyn and Manny Rodriguez, Gina and Joel DiCosta, Gerard and Gia Gagliano, Marci and Vincent Cimino; Vincent and Sofia Silva, Alana and Luciana Rodriguez, Joseph and Johanna DiCosta and Blake and Alexa Guerriero.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 9-10 am Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 pm at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Domenick A. Gagliano, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.