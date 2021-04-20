Jessie Brown, Long Branch, passes

Jesse Brown, 89, of Long Branch, passed on Thursday, April 15th. Mr. Brown was born August 1931 to Ed and Alice (Perkins) Brown in North Carolina who have proceeded him in death along with siblings Charles (Bud C) Brown, Lawrence Brown and Hulester Brown as well as his daughter Toni Brown.

He ran track in high school and early in his Army career where he excelled as a sprinter. Mr Brown began as a cook in the Army and worked to become the first African American Signal Corps Instructor. He taught Signal Corps for 16 years and promoted several times to retire as an instructor trainer. He retired from the United States Army after 22 years of service and went on to become a GSA11 Officer. During his years in the Army he was recognized as an outstanding instructor. He was stationed in many states and countries and traveled often as a TDY Special Instructor.

Mr. Brown enjoyed riding his bike and traveling, especially to North Carolina. He is survived by his wife Priscilla Brown of 70 years, siblings James (XY) Brown, Harves Brown, Felton Brown, Wethabel Stewart and Virginia (Sissy) Brown, son Johnny (Iris) Brown, grandchildren Jessica (Jeff) Cordts, Christopher (Kristin) Brown, Quanasia Frost, Quaniesha (Thomas III) Crankfield, Lecia Ethridge and Robert Ethridge and great-grandchildren Joshua Cordts, Miles Brown, Claire Brown, Tonilove Birch, Liberty Birch and Chloe Crankfield.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday. April 21 at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey at 1:00 pm. The service will be live streamed. Plants or small arrangements will be accepted. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Thank you to everyone who has offered your prayers and words of comfort. Your love and support are appreciated beyond measure.